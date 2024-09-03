Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $38,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $442.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.50 and its 200 day moving average is $370.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $443.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.40.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

