Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 2,731 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $34,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $395.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $395.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

