Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 34,616 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,848 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,616 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Citizens Financial Group worth $28,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

