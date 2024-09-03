Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,506 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $36,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,596,000 after buying an additional 187,726 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

