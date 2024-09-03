Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $33,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ING opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.8143 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

