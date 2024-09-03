Natixis Advisors LLC Has $25.21 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 216,899 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after buying an additional 397,533 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
