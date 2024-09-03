Natixis Advisors LLC Has $26.44 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $26,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $40,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 0.3 %

MSCI stock opened at $580.59 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.48.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.