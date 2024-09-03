Natixis Advisors LLC Has $27.97 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,908 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,332 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $27,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

