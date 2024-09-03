Natixis Advisors LLC Has $28.16 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,497 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $28,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,457 shares of company stock worth $4,452,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $164.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

