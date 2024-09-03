Natixis Advisors LLC Has $28.53 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $28,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,087,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 784,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,517,000 after buying an additional 245,554 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

