Natixis Advisors LLC Has $32.34 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 174,675 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of MKS Instruments worth $32,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,672,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.63.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

