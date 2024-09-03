Natixis Advisors LLC Has $32.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 121,551 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $32,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 272.4% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.