Natixis Advisors LLC Has $34.88 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $34,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,373.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,273.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,259.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,380.83.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,422.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

