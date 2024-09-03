Natixis Advisors LLC Has $35.46 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,518 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Floor & Decor worth $35,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 265,622 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,099,000 after acquiring an additional 79,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7,906.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 143,028 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.84.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

