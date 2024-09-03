Natixis Advisors LLC Has $36.48 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 119.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,988 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 1.48% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $36,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 155,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,623 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 88,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $249.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.71 and a 200-day moving average of $234.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $181.59 and a twelve month high of $250.12.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.