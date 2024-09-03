Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Quanta Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $275.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

