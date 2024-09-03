Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of ASE Technology worth $27,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ASE Technology by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASX opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

