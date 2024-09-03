Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 107,162 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,162 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Hasbro worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Hasbro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

