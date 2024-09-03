Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 292,139 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 584.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,139 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DoorDash worth $37,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,447 shares of company stock worth $54,661,775. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ DASH opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.18, a PEG ratio of 768.41 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.