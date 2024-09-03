Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 2,969 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $25,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Valero Energy by 20.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 65,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE VLO opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.