Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Humana worth $35,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Humana by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 975,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,026,000 after purchasing an additional 313,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $354.47 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

