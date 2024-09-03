Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 64,337 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,337 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Qiagen worth $29,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 12.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.1 %

QGEN stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen



QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

