Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $30,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after buying an additional 210,780 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.