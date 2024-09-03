Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $36,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,498,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,902,110,000 after acquiring an additional 88,137 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,641,000 after buying an additional 509,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,427,000 after buying an additional 1,320,933 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,104,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,605,000 after acquiring an additional 280,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $592,392,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $186.50 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $187.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $4,011,550. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.28.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

