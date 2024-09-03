Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,826,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,994 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $34,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

WDS opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Woodside Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

