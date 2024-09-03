Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 49,005 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 49,005 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $31,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $195.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

