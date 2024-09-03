Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 50,619 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,619 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ferguson worth $31,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 1.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $205.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.95.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

