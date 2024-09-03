Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 5,228 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of United Rentals worth $40,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $741.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $789.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $698.89 and a 200 day moving average of $681.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

