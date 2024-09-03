NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 2,817 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $5,685,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

XOM stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

