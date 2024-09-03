Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) versus MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Head-To-Head Analysis

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MercadoLibre and Net Savings Link’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $17.11 billion 6.11 $987.00 million $22.35 92.24 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MercadoLibre and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 8.03% 43.52% 7.68% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MercadoLibre and Net Savings Link, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 1 11 1 3.00 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

MercadoLibre currently has a consensus target price of $2,105.91, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of MercadoLibre shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the web; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

