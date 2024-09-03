Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 1.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% on Monday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $900.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $701.86 and last traded at $701.35. Approximately 3,266,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,828,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $692.48.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,757 shares of company stock valued at $85,648,496. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NCP Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 19,522 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 29.4% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $302.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $659.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

