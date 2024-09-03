New Stratus Energy Inc. (CVE:NSE) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

New Stratus Energy Inc. (CVE:NSE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Stratus Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Stratus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for New Stratus Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Separately, Cormark upped their price target on New Stratus Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
New Stratus Energy Price Performance
Shares of CVE NSE opened at C$0.45 on Monday. New Stratus Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$56.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.22.
New Stratus Energy Company Profile
New Stratus Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties principally in Latin America. It has a farm-in agreement to acquire 100% interests in Block VMM-18 located in Cuenca Valle Medio del Magdalena, Colombia; and operates Blocks 16 and 67 oil consortiums located in Ecuador.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Stratus Energy
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for New Stratus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Stratus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.