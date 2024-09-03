NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NIKE stock opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

