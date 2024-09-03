Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Trading 1.4% Higher

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.73 and last traded at C$9.67. 47,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 87,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.54.
Nomad Royalty Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$594.41 million and a P/E ratio of 967.00.
About Nomad Royalty
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nomad Royalty
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.