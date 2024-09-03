Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Cut by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Nordson by 2,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 11,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $256.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.31.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.40.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

