Northland Capmk Weighs in on A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note issued on Friday, August 30th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMRK. Northland Securities downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 9.1 %

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $890.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of -0.06.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

