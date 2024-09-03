Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 241,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 686% from the average session volume of 30,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Nova Leap Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

