Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Nova by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in Nova by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nova by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Nova by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $223.55 on Tuesday. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.59 and a twelve month high of $247.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.37 and a 200-day moving average of $200.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.43. Nova had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $156.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

