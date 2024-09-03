Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nuwellis in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.99). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuwellis’ current full-year earnings is ($9.91) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nuwellis’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Nuwellis Stock Up 5.2 %

NUWE stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $732,720.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.44. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

