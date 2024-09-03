nVerses Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 78,803 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 133.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 123.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 302,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE NOMD opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.