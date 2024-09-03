nVerses Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 191.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,630,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $432.80 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.00 and its 200 day moving average is $406.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.