nVerses Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,700 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $19,152,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 160.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 626,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tronox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 597,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

