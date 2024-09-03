nVerses Capital LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,420.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OBDC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

