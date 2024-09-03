nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 97,594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

