nVerses Capital LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $165.60 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.34 and a 200-day moving average of $179.41.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,077,656.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,077,656.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,122,496.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,180 shares in the company, valued at $39,287,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,348 shares of company stock valued at $42,730,178. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

