nVerses Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,400 NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEXT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NextDecade by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 47,722 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in NextDecade by 2,290.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 414,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 397,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextDecade

In other NextDecade news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares in the company, valued at $31,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc acquired 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Stock Up 0.9 %

NEXT opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextDecade Co. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price target on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

