nVerses Capital LLC Raises Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,292,000 after acquiring an additional 307,304 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 743,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

