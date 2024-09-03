nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 415,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.94% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTDR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

