Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 8,522 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.86 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

