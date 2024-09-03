Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.92. 13,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 47,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ocado Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
