Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDYGet Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.92. 13,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 47,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ocado Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

